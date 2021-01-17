Dev keen to continue form at AITA championship

Bengaluru, Jan 17 : Prajwal Dev, who won the men’s singles title in the AITA men’s and women’s championship just a day before, will be keen to maintain his winning ways when he starts as a firm favourite along with Nikki Poonacha at the Rs 1 lakh prize money AITA men’s Championship that gets underway at the PBI-CSE Tennis Academy, Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence here from Monday.

The total field consists of over 150 players from across the country, out of which 24 are direct entries while the rest of the field will jostle for the 8 berths reserved for the qualifiers. Eqbal Ishaque of West Bengal, Rishi Reddy, Suraj Prabodh (both Karnataka) are the other players to watch out for.

Meanwhile, Fortune Sports Academy will host the AITA TS7 Under-14 even for Boys and Girls from Monday. The main draw consists of 24 direct entries and eight qualifiers in both the categories.

