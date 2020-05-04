Development works are on mission mode during lockdown, says KTR

Hyderabad: MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao discussed with the SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya on RUB, ROB, slip roads, link roads taken up under SRDP, HMRL, HMWS&SB and HRDCL works on Monday in a meeting held in Command control room of GHMC.

Minister requested to cooperative for early completion of works. He informed that all works are completing on a mission mode during this lock down period.

Further, Minister also discussed about HMWS&SB works linked to the completion railways work portion. KTR requested the railways authorities to cooperative with the State Government as the works taken up for the convenience of the public. Government has taken up these works to solve the traffic problems in the city and requested the railways authorities to complete the works as many as possible before monsoon and assured to issue all clearances.

Minister stated that the Principal Secretary MA&UD Arvind Kumar will acts as coordinating officer to speed up ROB, RUB, link road works pertaining to SRDP, HRDCL, HMWS&SB and HMRL wings.

Minister suggested to conduct joint inspections for new proposals like: slip / Link Roads, RUBs, ROBs and road widening works. Minister said experts committee will be appointed to give suggestions to take up suitable works at Railway Crossings to avoid accidents.

H.w.Mayor Dr. Bonthu Rammohan, Principal Secretary MA&UD Arvind Kumar, MA&UD Secretary Sudarshan Reddy, H MWS&SB MDDana Kishore, Commissioner GHMC Lokesh Kumar, HMRL MD NVS Reddy, Chief Engineers Ms. Vasantha, Sreedhar, Zia Uddin, CCP Devender Reddy, and other officials participated in the meeting.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.