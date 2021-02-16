Devotee donates 4.8 kg gold to Jagannath Temple

Puri, Feb 16 : An anonymous devotee on Tuesday donated gold and silver ornaments weighing over 8 kg to the Jagannath Temple in Puri. The devotee donated 4.858 kg of gold and 3.876 kg of silver ornaments, said an official of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

A representative of the devotee met SJTA chief administrator Krishan Kumar and handed over the jewellery. The devotee requested the temple administration not to reveal his identity.

