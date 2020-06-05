Devotees abide by social distancing norms during Friday prayers

Devotees maintain one meter distance while offering Friday prayers in the city to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Photo: Mohammed Hussain

Hyderabad: With places of worship opening up, mosques in the city that held Friday prayers did so with social distancing guidelines in mind.

Although many of the larger mosques such as Makkah Masjid, Qutub Shahi Masjid, Jamia Masjid, Kulsum Begum Masjid, Masjid-e-Gulbano, Masjid-e-Raheem-O-Sughra Ahl-e-Hadees, Bilal Masjid, Masjid-e-Aamera, Masjid-e-Azizia and Masjid-e-Sultan Jahan, still stood empty. While a pushback in some areas sparked fears of a surge in infections.

Worshippers maintain social distancing while offering Friday prayers in the city amid coronavirus outbreak in the state. Photo: Mohammed Hussain

Imams and few musalis (worshippers) have not only offered Friday prayers but they have shortened the Friday sermons amidst the restriction in the city. Muslims have brought their own prayer mats as the mosque management has removed the carpets in mosques. Each worshipper stood in a circle to demarcate a one-meter distance between the people they were praying beside.

Makkah Masjid deserted on Friday amid coronavirus outbreak in Hyderabad. Photo: Mohammed Hussain

Mosques and other places of worship not in the containment zones, will re-open from June 8 according to the state government.

WHO guidelines for places of worship

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has called for several measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Sanitise the premises regularly

Always ensure safe distancing

Measures to facilitate contact tracing

Equip handwashing facilities with soap and alcohol-based hand sanitiser

Provide disposable tissues and bins

Use of personal prayer rugs to place over carpets

Respiratory etiquette by devotees

Frequent cleaning of doorknobs, light switches, and railings with detergents and disinfectant

The cleaning staff of the Haj House sanitising the mosque amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: Style Photo service

Apart from wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing, WHO also recommended that the management of all worship places keep a personal record of the devotees. This will make it easier to trace people in the event of another COVID-19 outbreak.

Speaking to siasat.com, Khateeb of Shahi Masjid — Bagh-e-Aam, Hafez Ahsan Bin Mohammed Al-Hamoomi said, “Mosques in the city have already started imposing WHO guidelines issued and even appealed to the elderly to pray at home. The religious scholars have issued local guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Meanwhile, Telangana is the ninth state in India to record more than 100 deaths due to coronavirus.

Addressing the media on Friday, Khateeb Makkah Masjid, Rizwan Qureshi said, “With the reopening fresh guidelines issued by the state government for mosques in Hyderabad, all worship places in the city may reopen from June 8.”

