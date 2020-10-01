Dew factor makes it difficult after 12th over in 2nd half: Chahal

Abu Dhabi, Oct 1 : Dew coming in towards the end of the second half of the match makes it difficult for the bowlers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), feels Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Despite nine out of 12 matches ending in wins for teams batting first, most captains have chosen to bowl after winning the toss.

“These are good batting wickets. In the second half, the dew normally comes in and it becomes difficult between the 12th and 20th overs. But we are learning slowly how to adapt,” said Chahal in a virtual press conference arranged by the RCB on Thursday.

RCB’s next match will be against Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. It will be their first match outside Dubai this season.

Both the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and the Sheikh Zayed Stadium are a far cry from the shorter boundaries on offer at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru — RCB’s original home ground.

Chahal said that it is the nature of the wicket rather than the size of the ground that determines how much flight he gives to a ball.

“It mostly depends upon the wicket, the size of the ground comes after that. The first thing I look at is that if the wicket is turning, because if so, it becomes a little bit harder to hit in the smaller grounds.

“Here the wicket is fine but the boundaries are bigger so the batsmen have to really time it well. Sometimes it would happen at Chinnaswamy that the batsman would mistime it and it would still go for a six or four. Here they have to time it better, so we have more chances to flight the ball and can challenge the batsmen more here,” Chahal said.

