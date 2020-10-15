‘Dexter’ revived at Showtime for limited series

Washington: American premium television network Showtime is back with a limited episode series of the serial killer drama ‘Dexter,’ with Michael C Hall set to return.

As per Variety, the premium cabler has ordered 10 episodes, with production set to begin in 2021 for a fall debut. Former series showrunner Clyde Phillips is also set to return. However, plot details for the series are being kept under wraps.

“‘Dexter’ is such a special series, both for its millions of fans and for Showtime, as this breakthrough show helped put our network on the map many years ago,” said Gary Levine, co-president of entertainment for Showtime.

“We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series. Well, I am happy to report that Clyde Phillips and Michael C. Hall have found it, and we can’t wait to shoot it and show it to the world,” He added.

According to Variety, ‘Dexter’, produced by Showtime, will be executive produced by Phillips, Hall, John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Bill Carraro, and Scott Reynolds.

Hall starred as Dexter Morgan in the original eight seasons of the show at Showtime.

‘Dexter’ was a serial killer who primarily targeted other serial killers while still keeping a job as a blood spatter expert for the Miami Police Department.

The show received significant critical acclaim during its time on the air, including multiple Golden Globe and Emmy nominations for best drama series. The series also won a Peabody Award in 2008.

