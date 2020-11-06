Dharani Portal is transparent : CS

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar today informed that Dharani Website had 5.84 lakh views so far.

In a release here he said he said that 2622 registrations have been done and Rs 7.77 crores amount has been paid. He also said that 5971 slot bookings have been done while 6,239 members have made payment so far.

The Chief Secretary today visited the Dharani Control Room set up at the BRKR Bhavan where a 100 member team is working to address the technical issues.

Chief Secretary along with IG Stamps and Registrations Shri Seshadri and other officials are personally monitoring the functioning of the Dharani portal. He said that the system has stabilized.

Earlier, the Chief Secretary held a teleconference with the District Collectors and directed them to ensure that Dharani portal is used effectively in a transparent and simple manner. He also emphasized that there should be no scope for discretion by anybody.

He warned that serious action will be initiated if anybody is found negligent. The Collectors should ensure that all the slots booked are completed on the same day without fail.