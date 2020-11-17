Dharavi reports two new COVID-19 cases

Mumbai: After reporting one COVID-19 case each on two consecutive days, Dharavi slum on Tuesday added two fresh infections, taking the count to 3,623, the Mumbai civic body said.

Significantly, the number of active cases in the slum colony, located in central Mumbai, dropped to 8 from 103 cases on November 1, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

Of the total 3,623cases, 3,304 patients have already recovered from the COVID-19 infection, he said.

Dharavi had reported its first coronavirus case on April 1. It later emerged as a prominent COVID-19 hotspot in the city, before the cases were successfully brought under control with coordinated efforts by various stake-holders.

Source: PTI