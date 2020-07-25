Dheeraj Dhoopar on ‘Naagin 5’: It will be a whole new experience for me

Posted By IANS Desk Published: 25th July 2020 7:31 pm IST
Mumbai: Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar is thrilled about joining the cast of the popular fantasy fiction franchise, Naagin.

Talking about playing the lead in upcoming season five of “Naagin”, Dheeraj said: “This is an extremely exciting time for me. To act in a show like ‘Naagin’, which enjoys such a rich legacy and is the top show on television, is a dream for any actor.”

“I am a huge fan of the show, and I am thrilled about the part because it is unlike anything I have ever played before. There are always a lot of incredible VFX used in ‘Naagin’, and it will be a whole new experience for me because I have never done that kind of a role before,” he added.

Dheeraj recently resumed shooting for “Kundali Bhagya”.

“The whole thought of shooting amidst such critical situations is intimidating but having said that, I am also extremely excited and elated to return to the set after a long gap and to be able to meet my extended family,” he had said earlier this month.

“As for precautionary measures, I’m doing all that is in my power. I am strictly maintaining social distance, sanitising at regular intervals and reminding others to do the same. I hope our world heals soon. Till then, I request all to embrace the new normal and to stay safe,” he had added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

