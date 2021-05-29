Dhoni or Kohli, who’s best captain? Michael Vaughan calls this one a ‘trailblazer’

New Delhi: Both the former Team India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and current one Virat Kohli not only hold immense popularity among cricket lovers, they also have a successful track record in leading the Indian cricket team.

But the debate on who holds the edge over another is ever-raging.

The period under Dhoni saw India winning three ICC World titles – 2007 T20I World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy. However, Kohli-era has seen India becoming a force to reckon with across all three formats.

But again who can be considered the best? Former England captain Michael Vaughan did not hesitate to pick one.

“MS… MS, I think he’s the trailblazer, particularly in the white-ball and T20 game. He’s the best ever T20 captain by a good distance. I think what he brought to the Indian team was fantastic,” Vaughn said, in an interview with CricTacker.

“Virat is the better Test captain, but across formats, it’s Dhoni,” Vaughn put his opinion straight.

Dhoni announced his retirement from test cricket in January 2015, after which Kohli took command of the test side, even though he continued to play under the World Cup winning skipper till 2017. In February of that year, Dhoni stepped down as India’s limited-overs captain, giving the full reins of the team to Kohli.

However, it is to be noted that Kohli made all international debuts with MS Dhoni as the captain. On several occasions in the past, Kohli said: “MS will always be my captain.”