Dhoolpet: 62 bikes, one auto seized in special drive to curb drug peddling

Hyderabad: In order to curb drug circulation, the city police here conducted a special cordon and search drive in Upper Dhoolpet area on Thursday between 5 to 7 pm.

The Hyderabad police checked 480 houses, after which 62 bikes and one auto rickshaw were seized and eight alleged rowdy-sheeters were detained. The city police in a statement said that six suspects have been taken into custody and 27 families have been counselled.

The police also stated that 11 issues that people complained about, which include garbage lifting, minors driving in lanes and drainage problems along with other issues. A total of 187 police personnel participated in the special drive.