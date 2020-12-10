Dhruv Sachdev thrilled about his film ‘Lockdown’ winning hearts at film fests

Mumbai, Dec 10 : Lockdown, a film directed by Dhruv Sachdev, has been getting warm response at film festivals across the globe. The director says the makers of the film want to make their good show in the global festival circuit a tradtion.

Sachdev’s last outing was SIFAR, starring Sudha Chandran and Kanikka Kapur. The film had won 30 awards at various film festivals.

Now, Lockdown has won awards at festivals in Sweden, Berlin, Slovakia, the US and Singapore.

“First time’s a fluke, second time’s a coincidence, third time’s a tradition. We truly want to make our performance across the festival circuits a tradition,” said Sachdev.

“The best part about this film was that it was shot and completed entirely during lockdown. The film is titled ‘Lockdown’ but it has nothing to do with the ongoing pandemic. For us, ‘Lockdown’ simply addresses a situation wherein people are locked in,” he added, about the film that stars Raksha Kumawat and Ronit Arora.

The film has been garnering glowing reviews, too. Rome Independent Prisma Film Awards wrote in its review: “The vision of this film is cathartic: the more we see our fears represented, the more we feel freed from them. So we can define this film, in effect, a medicine for the soul.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.