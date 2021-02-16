Dia Mirza marries Vaibhav Rekhi, actress shares pictures from her ‘big day’

Mumbai: Bollywood actor and climate change activist Dia Mirza finally tied knot with Mumbai-based bussinessman Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15 in an intimate ceremony which was attended by her close friends and family only.

Dia Mirza looked ethereal and gorgeous in a red zari work saree, with a red dupatta and traditional wedding jewellery. The actress tied her hair in a bun covered with gajra. Groom Vaibhav was seen in a white kurta churidar, white jacket and golden dupatta.

Pictures and videos from her wedding have been doing rounds on social media. The couple had a register marriage and also exchanged garlands at the ceremony. In one of the viral videos, bride Dia walking towards the wedding mandap.

Dia Mirza took to her Instagram on Tuesday and shared a few beautiful moments from her wedding. Sharing the glimpses, she wrote, “Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you..my extended family. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us ❤️🙏🏻 #ThankYouPreeta#SunsetKeDiVaNe.”

About Dia Mirza’s husband Vaibhav Rekhi

Dia Mirza with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi (Pooja Dadlani Instagram)

According to a report by The Quint, Rekhi is a Mumbai-based businessman and the founder of Piramal Fund Management Pvt Ltd. Vaibhav Rekhi, who has completed his Bachelor’s from Wharton Business School of University of Pennsylvania, is also associated with the firm Piramal-Capital and Housing Finance.

Vaibhav Rekhi lives in Bandra’s Pali Hill area. Like Dia, Vaibhav too was married before, to a well-known yoga instructor, Sunaina Rekhi. The two have a daughter together.

As per reports, Dia Mirza and Vaibhav bonded during the lockdown and have been spending all their time together. In fact, Dia was reportedly living with Rekhi at his Pali Hill residence since then.

Dia’s first marriage

Dia Mirza was earlier married to film producer and writer Sahil Sangha \in October 2014 . However, the duo announced their separation on social media in 2019 after 11 years of togetherness. In an official statement, both Dia and Sahil said, “After 11 years of sharing our lives and being together, we have mutually decided to separate. We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect. While our journeys may lead us down different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond that we share with each other.”

On the professional front, Dia Mirza was last seen in Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad. She is currently shooting for Telugu film ‘Wild Dog’. She is best known for movies like Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Tehzeeb, Koi Mere Dil Mein Hai, and Lage Raho Munna Bhai.