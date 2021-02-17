Dia Mirza thanks female priest who conducted her wedding rituals

Mumbai, Feb 17 : Actress Dia Mirza, who got married earlier this week, delivered a message against patriarchy by getting an elderly female priest to conduct her wedding rituals.

On Wednesday, the actress tweeted expressing gratitude to veteran priest Sheela Atta with the hashtags #RiseUp and #GenerationEquality.

“Thank you Sheela Atta for conducting our wedding ceremony. So proud that together we can #RiseUp #GenerationEquality,” Dia tweeted along with a photograph of the priest conducting wedding rituals.

Dia married Mumbai-based entrepreneur Vaibhav Rekhi on Monday. On Tuesday, the actress took to social media to post snapshots from her wedding.

“Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us,” Dia had tweeted along with her wedding photographs.

