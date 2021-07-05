Dia Mirza warns against sharing fake news online

By IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 5th July 2021 10:22 am IST
Dia Mirza warns against sharing fake news online
Bollywood Actor Dia Mirza (Source: Instagram)

Mumbai: Bollywood actress and UN Environment’s Goodwill Ambassador for India, Dia Mirza took to social media on Sunday to promote the United Nations “pledge to pause” campaign.

“Pause to stop and think before we share online. During the pandemic fake news and misinformation has polarized us, cost lives and disrupted health efforts – and now it’s prolonging the pandemic. If you believe in truth then join me, post the symbol and #PledgetoPause,” Dia tweeted.

The actress’ tweet comes at a time when fake news and random forwards on social networking apps often misguide people amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

MS Education Academy

Meanwhile, the actress who tied the knot with Mumbai-based businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in February this year, is expecting her first child.

Dia announced her pregnancy with an Instagram post in April this year, sharing a photo of her baby bump.

“Blessed to be… One with Mother Earth… One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything… Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs. Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb,” Dia wrote along with her photograph.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button