Dial 139 for all your Railway queries and complaints

By Sakina Fatima|   Updated: 29th January 2021 4:31 pm IST
Hyderabad: In a bid to ease the enquiry process of the passengers, Indian Railways decided to merge Railway Security Helpline number 182 and other numbers into Rail Madad single helpline number 139.

 In a statement issued by the Ministry of Railways on January 28, officials said that all the existing helpline numbers will be integrated in a single railway enquiry number – 139, will help passengers to make all inquiries, besides lodging grievances.

“Earlier, Indian Railways had provided the 182 security helpline toll-free number to provide speedy assistance to passengers in the event of thefts, harassment, pick-pocketing, or other criminal incidents on trains or rail premises,” said senior officer, South Central Railway (SCR).

