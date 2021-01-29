Dial 139 for all your Railway queries and complaints

Hyderabad: In a bid to ease the enquiry process of the passengers, Indian Railways decided to merge Railway Security Helpline number 182 and other numbers into Rail Madad single helpline number 139.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Railways on January 28, officials said that all the existing helpline numbers will be integrated in a single railway enquiry number – 139, will help passengers to make all inquiries, besides lodging grievances.

Dial 139: Integration of Railway Helpline Numbers into a Single Number https://t.co/RZmNlIubai pic.twitter.com/p9mEAg4xdi — South Central Railway (@SCRailwayIndia) January 28, 2021

“Earlier, Indian Railways had provided the 182 security helpline toll-free number to provide speedy assistance to passengers in the event of thefts, harassment, pick-pocketing, or other criminal incidents on trains or rail premises,” said senior officer, South Central Railway (SCR).