Diana Penty misses her ‘old friend’

Mumbai, Aug 6 : Actress Diana Penty has gone back in time to share what she is missing lately.

Tweeting a photo of her travelling in an airplane, she wrote: “Hello old friend, I hope to see you soon…(Airplane) #tbt.”

Earlier, she had expressed her love for French fries.

Apart from some “major missing” during lockdown, Diana had come out with an initiative called The Khaki Project to extend support to Mumbai Police, who have been in the forefront in the city’s fight against the Covid outbreak.

Diana will next be seen in the romantic drama “Shiddat”, which also stars Mohit Raina, Radhika Madan and Sunny Kaushal.

She recently shared that she follows her gut feeling when it comes to finalising her scripts, and said that it has never let her down.

