Diana Penty’s latest Instagram post will send waves of positivity among fans

Mumbai: Actress Diana Penty’s latest post on Thursday should send waves of positivity among fans.

Diana looks in a cheerful mood as she sips her tea in the Instagram image.

“I run on sunshine and some tea #teawithD. Ps. Sending everyone some virtual hugs and positivity. Mask up and stay safe,” she captioned the picture.

On the work front, Diana Penty will make her Malayalam debut soon, opposite actor Dulqar Salmaan.

Diana will also be seen in Kunal Deshmukh’s upcoming Bollywood film “Shiddat” alongside Mohit Raina and Radhika Madan.