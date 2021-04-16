Diana Penty’s latest Instagram post will send waves of positivity among fans

On the work front, Diana Penty will make her Malayalam debut soon, opposite actor Dulqar Salmaan

By IANS|   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 16th April 2021 11:14 am IST
Diana Penty's latest Instagram post will send waves of positivity among fans
Diana Penty (Instagram)


Mumbai: Actress Diana Penty’s latest post on Thursday should send waves of positivity among fans.

Diana looks in a cheerful mood as she sips her tea in the Instagram image.

“I run on sunshine and some tea #teawithD. Ps. Sending everyone some virtual hugs and positivity. Mask up and stay safe,” she captioned the picture.

On the work front, Diana Penty will make her Malayalam debut soon, opposite actor Dulqar Salmaan.

Diana will also be seen in Kunal Deshmukh’s upcoming Bollywood film “Shiddat” alongside Mohit Raina and Radhika Madan.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button