Did actress Sanjjanaa Galrani convert to Islam in 2018?

New Delhi: Activist Prashant Sambargi claimed that actress Sanjjanaa Galrani had converted to Islam in 2018. He also alleged that the new name of the actress is Mahira.

Sanjjanaa Galrani embraced Islam on her will

As per a document that went viral on social media, the actress had embraced Islam on her will.

The document also has her photograph along with the date of conversion i.e, 9th October 2018.

As per the reports, in affidavit, the actress declared that she converted to Islam after studying the religion for years.

Sanjjanaa Galrani, Azeez Pasha

In another photo, Sanjjanaa Galrani can be see with Dr. Azeez Pasha, a Bengaluru-based Cardiovascular surgeon.

There are also rumours that the actress and Pasha were in relationship.

The mother of the actress confirmed that Sanjjanna got engaged to Pasha and their wedding was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.

Sandalwood Drug Case

Earlier, the actress was arrested by the authorities of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Sandalwood Drug Case.

Sanjjanaa Galrani who had made her film debut in Tamil Movie Oru Kadhal Seiver is well known for her role in Ganda Hendathi, a Kannada film.