Did actress Sanjjanaa Galrani convert to Islam in 2018?

By Sameer Updated: 21st September 2020 11:28 am IST
Sanjjanaa Galrani
Courtesy "Suvarna News"

New Delhi: Activist Prashant Sambargi claimed that actress Sanjjanaa Galrani had converted to Islam in 2018. He also alleged that the new name of the actress is Mahira.

Sanjjanaa Galrani embraced Islam on her will

As per a document that went viral on social media, the actress had embraced Islam on her will.

The document also has her photograph along with the date of conversion i.e, 9th October 2018.

READ:  Delhi violence probe: Anything but fair

As per the reports, in affidavit, the actress declared that she converted to Islam after studying the religion for years.

Sanjjanaa Galrani, Azeez Pasha

In another photo, Sanjjanaa Galrani can be see with Dr. Azeez Pasha, a Bengaluru-based Cardiovascular surgeon.

There are also rumours that the actress and Pasha were in relationship.

READ:  Apple brings iOS 14 to iPhones with exciting features

The mother of the actress confirmed that Sanjjanna got engaged to Pasha and their wedding was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.

Sandalwood Drug Case

Earlier, the actress was arrested by the authorities of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Sandalwood Drug Case.

Sanjjanaa Galrani who had made her film debut in Tamil Movie Oru Kadhal Seiver is well known for her role in Ganda Hendathi, a Kannada film.

Categories
IndiaTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close