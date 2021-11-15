Did BJP conspire against SRK, Aryan? Know what Kishan Reddy says

Hyderabad: Days after Aryan Khan’s release from jail in a drug case, Union Minister Kishan Reddy on Sunday tried to dismiss the rumours against BJP.

Making it clear that the saffron party is not involved in the controversy, he questioned why would BJP hatch a conspiracy against Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, TOI reported.

He further said that the actor is not BJP’s enemy. Some party leaders are friends of the actor, he added.

Speaking on Aryan Khan’s case, he said that courts will decide whether he is guilty or not. Center cannot focus on such issues as it has many things to look after.

Ever since the arrest of Aryan Khan, there are rumours in political circles that BJP has hatched a conspiracy against the Bollywood actor and his son. However, the allegations have been denied by the party’s central leadership.

Aryan Khan appears before NCB

On Friday, Aryan Khan appeared before Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to mark his weekly presence before the agency.

On October 29, Bombay High Court had issued a detailed bail order of Aryan Khan. The order stated that he should appear before NCB every Friday. He was also asked to surrender his passport.

It was October 2 when an NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals have been arrested so far in the case.