Did Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota really get married? Find out

Mumbai: Former Bigg Boss contestant and aspiring singer Jasleen Matharu on Thursday shared two pictures which got her fans curious. The pictures which are surfacing online shows Jasleen and veteran singer Anup Jalota dressed in wedding attires.

The singer took to social media and shared two photos in which she could be seen posing with Anup Jalota who was once rumoured to be dating her.

Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota wedding pics

In the photos that Jasleen Matharu posted on Instagram, she can be seen in a bridal outfit, while the veteran singer Anup Jalota posed in the groom’s attire. Jasleen Matharu, who has appeared in Bigg Boss season 12 along with Anup Jalota, shared the picture with no caption and just two fire emoticons, added more curiosity among the fans.

Reality behind the photos

As soon the pictures went viral, netizens started trolling and criticising them agains. A section of social media users said that the photos shared by her were actually the stills from their upcoming film titled Ye Meri Student Hai.

Later, a report in Times of India also mentioned that Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota have worked in a movie and the stills that are now going viral are from the same movie.

Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota had entered Bigg Boss 12 as a ‘vichitra jodi’. While during the premiere, the two maintained that they were dating, after receiving flak from all quarters, the two went back on their words and said they were joking about it. Jasleen Matharu mentioned that it was a prank, and Anup dismissed it by calling their relationship only a ‘musical one’. He even claimed that given the bond they share, he will do her kanyadaan, whenever she gets married.