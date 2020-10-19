Did lawyer give rape threat to Kangana Ranaut?

Mumbai: On the occasion of Navratri, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut wished everyone on the occasion of Navratri and posted her photographs. She also wrote, “Who all are fasting on Navratris? Pictures clicked from today’s celebrations as I am also fasting, meanwhile another FIR filed against me, Pappu sena in Maharashtra seems to be obsessing over me, don’t miss me so much I will be there soon”.

Soon, some of the netizens supported her views while others disagree with her. However, a comment, “should be raped in mid town” from a facebook account named “Mehendi Reza” triggered reactions.

Reacting over the comment, one of the user asked, “You are an advocate?”.

Facebook ID was hacked: Advocate

Later, Advocate Mehendi Reza posted an apology and claimed that his account was hacked. He also added that it was not his views.

He wrote, “Today my Facebook ID got hacked at evening and some derogatory comments get posted. This is my not views regarding any women or any community. I am also very shocked and apologise for it. I request to all the people of kindly accept my apology and forgive me whose sentiments got hurt. I am really sorry for it”.

It may be mentioned that Mehendi Reza is a lawyer in the Court of District & Sessions, Jharsuguda, Odisha.

Kangana Ranaut applies haldi to brother

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut is celebrating pre-wedding rituals of her younger brother, Aksht.

On Sunday, the “Queen” actress took to Twitter and shared a few pictures and videos from the pre-wedding rituals.

In the pictures, Kangana is seen applying haldi to her brother. She also mentioned that the particular “Badhaai” ritual is performed at the house of maternal grandparents who are the first people to get the wedding invitation.

In another post, she shared that Aksht’s wedding will be held in November.

Today at Nana’s house in Mandi for Aksht’s Badhai, it’s flagging off wedding invites, a ceremony arranged by maternal grandparents ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jcRlkEdy2S — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 18, 2020

“Today at Nana’s house in Mandi for Aksht’s Badhai, it’s flagging off wedding invites, a ceremony arranged by maternal grandparents,” she tweeted.