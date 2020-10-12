Did Salman Khan indirectly take dig at Arnab Goswami of Republic TV?

Mumbai: Some of the media reports claimed that Salman Khan took an indirectly dig at Arnab Goswami of Republic TV.

Bigg Boss 14: What Salman Khan really said?

On the weekend ka vaar of Bigg Boss 14, Salman Khan said, ” Bigg Boss ke andar ya kisi bhi show ke andar, you have to play the right game. Yeh nahi ki TRP ke liye kuch bhi khelo. Bahut achcha ja rahe ho tum log. From Day-1, I have never seen the response you are getting. To make it bigger and better, be honest and real. Not by ki yaar yeh bakwas kar raha hai, jhoot bol raha hai, chilla raha hai. Point yeh nahi hai. Woh aapke channel ko bandh kar denge” (Either it is Bigg Boss or any show, you have to play the right game. Just for the sake of TRP, you cannot do anything. Earlier, I have not seen the response you are getting. Be honest and real too make it bigger and better. Don’t say nonsense, lie or shout. They would close your channel).

He further said, ” Jo mujhe kehna tha, indirectly maine keh diya” (Indirectly, I said whatever I wanted to say).

In the entire episode, he has not used the words, Republic TV or Arnab Goswami.

Earlier Arnab Goswami of Republic TV yelled at actor

However, the TV news anchor was seen yelling at the actor recently, some of the media houses assumed that Salman Khan took an indirect dig at Arnab Goswami of Republic TV.

It may be mentioned that earlier, the TV news anchor was seen saying, “Where is Salman Khan? In which country is he hiding? Why is he not speaking a word on the drug mafia in Bollywood?”.

And @BeingSalmanKhan reads dialogues the lunatic here reads a teleprompter promoted by Bjp pic.twitter.com/rArq2g8D2y — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) September 16, 2020

Bollywood associations, producers file civil suit against Republic TV

A civil suit has been filed before Delhi High Court by four Bollywood industry associations and 34 leading production houses, praying that the court direct the news channel Republic TV, Arnab Goswami and Pradeep Bhandari of Republic TV, the news channel Times Now, Rahul Shivshankar and Navika Kumar of Times Now, and unknown defendants as well as social media platforms to refrain from making or publishing irresponsible, derogatory and defamatory remarks against the Hindi film industry as a whole and members of Bollywood.