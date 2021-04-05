Did UP CM Yogi Adityanath call ANI journalist ‘ch**iya’?

Lucknow: A video of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath taking a snide at a journalist using vulgar comment on Monday went viral on social media.

On Monday, Adityanath was giving a video byte to news agency ANI after taking first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

“I would like to extend my greetings to the country’s scientists,” Adityanath was seen speaking before a person in the room (not shown in the video) starts speaking, causing a minor interruption. The chief minister then trails his voice and said: “Kya karte ho chutiyapane ka…” before the video cut off.

WATCH VIDEO (Abusive*)

Yogi Adityanath's slip of tongue exposes the modus operandi of the top news agencies in India. No grace left in Indian Media. Thanks, Yogi ji for bringing out their behind the camera, name-callings.#Media @ANI #India pic.twitter.com/P9YiBMpJFy — Siddharth Mehta (@sidnokid) April 5, 2021

ANI then retracted the original video, with a disclaimer “(Editors note: Earlier issued Live Sound byte is retracted)”. However, netizens did not miss it.

Video byte of UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Covid vaccination



(Editors note: Earlier issued Live Sound byte is retracted) pic.twitter.com/td9qQHSnrX — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 5, 2021

The video, needless to say, is clearly re-shot after Adityanath’s outburst.

Samajwadi cheif Akhilesh Yadav is one of the first to attack Adityanath for his comment. Aam Admi Party did not miss a chance too.

पत्रकारों को दिये ‘मान्यवर’ के प्रवचन सुनिए मधुर

पर हेडफ़ोन लगा के सुनिए व ‘बच्चों से रखिए दूर!’ — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) April 5, 2021

Here are some other reactions:

All the jokes and memes aside, we now live in times where the Chief Minister of a state abuses a media person on camera and ENBA awardees are all silent. What good is an award if it comes at the cost of your self respect? — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) April 5, 2021

The mahant of the Goraknath math & CM of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath unplugged pic.twitter.com/ipaEcq1sdH — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) April 5, 2021

Waiting for ANI to issue a clarification saying: "Yogi Adityanath didn't abuse anyone. Our correspondent's real name is Chut!ya Nandan." — PuNsTeR™ (@Pun_Starr) April 5, 2021

ANI responded to Yogi Adityanath 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VpfXctDnhY — Ductar Fakir 2.0 (@Chacha_huu) April 5, 2021

This is how the 4th Pillar of Indian Democracy i.e. Media treated by BJP politicians!



No wonder why India ranks at 142 in World Press Freedom Index. #YogiAdityanath #IndianMedia #RIPDemocracy pic.twitter.com/rB6lubvrfm — Siddharth Setia (@ethicalsid) April 5, 2021