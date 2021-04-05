Did UP CM Yogi Adityanath call ANI journalist ‘ch**iya’?

ANI later retracted the live sound byte of Yogi Adityanath and issued a new video.

By Sruthi Vibhavari|   Published: 5th April 2021 7:10 pm IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: A video of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath taking a snide at a journalist using vulgar comment on Monday went viral on social media.

On Monday, Adityanath was giving a video byte to news agency ANI after taking first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

“I would like to extend my greetings to the country’s scientists,” Adityanath was seen speaking before a person in the room (not shown in the video) starts speaking, causing a minor interruption. The chief minister then trails his voice and said: “Kya karte ho chutiyapane ka…” before the video cut off.

ANI then retracted the original video, with a disclaimer “(Editors note: Earlier issued Live Sound byte is retracted)”. However, netizens did not miss it.

The video, needless to say, is clearly re-shot after Adityanath’s outburst.

Samajwadi cheif Akhilesh Yadav is one of the first to attack Adityanath for his comment. Aam Admi Party did not miss a chance too.

Here are some other reactions:

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button