Did UP CM Yogi Adityanath call ANI journalist ‘ch**iya’?

Lucknow: A video of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath taking a snide at a journalist using vulgar comment on Monday went viral on social media.
On Monday, Adityanath was giving a video byte to news agency ANI after taking first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
“I would like to extend my greetings to the country’s scientists,” Adityanath was seen speaking before a person in the room (not shown in the video) starts speaking, causing a minor interruption. The chief minister then trails his voice and said: “Kya karte ho chutiyapane ka…” before the video cut off.
ANI then retracted the original video, with a disclaimer “(Editors note: Earlier issued Live Sound byte is retracted)”. However, netizens did not miss it.
The video, needless to say, is clearly re-shot after Adityanath’s outburst.
Samajwadi cheif Akhilesh Yadav is one of the first to attack Adityanath for his comment. Aam Admi Party did not miss a chance too.
Here are some other reactions: