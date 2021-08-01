Did you know Salman Khan and Kiara Advani share an old connection?

Mumbai: The world is becoming a smaller place and so is the film industry! It can sometimes be fascinating how two completely different actors or technicians with no connections whatsoever turn out to be related to each other in the Hindi film industry.

For example Deepika Padukone being related to legendary filmmaker Guru Dutt, Aditi Rao Hydari being a cousin of Kiran Rao and many more. In one such instance, we have now learnt that Bollywood’s latest heartthrob Kiara Advani actually has ties to superstar Salman Khan and their connection goes a long way.

Alia Advani, mostly known by her professional name Kiara Advani, once confessed that the superstar even dated her aunt once upon a time.

As reported by Hindustan Times, while in conversation with a leading daily, Kiara Advani opened up about her connection to people in the industry- namely veteran actors Ashok Kumar, Saeed Jaffrey and Salman Khan. Talking about the veteran actors first, she said, “My nana, who is Saeed Jaffrey’s brother, married twice. My first nani (my mom’s mom) was a Britisher. Even though he was a Muslim, he divorced her to marry my second nani (Bharti Ganguly), who is Ashok Kumar’s daughter. While my first nani went travelling around the world, it was my second nani who raised my mom from when she was 13. While my nana died a few years back, my first nani is back in India and we are all one big, happy family.”

While neither of her parents are part of the film industry, Kiara Advani revealed her mother Genevieve Jaffrey and Salman Khan grew up together and are reportedly good friends. In fact, the Kabir Singh actress even stated that her aunt Shaheen had dated Salman once upon a time. She told the same daily, “My mom knew Salman sir as they grew up together in Bandra. He would often tell my mother Genieveve Advani how one day he would be a star. They have been friends for the longest time and would go cycling together. She introduced my mausie Shaheen to him and Salman sir and Shaheen mausie dated each other long back. It may have possibly been their first relationship.”

Now isn’t that interesting?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara will soon feature in the Sidharth Malhotra starrer Shershaah that releases on Amazon Prime Video on August 12. In it, she will be seen essaying the role of Dimple Cheema, late Captain Vikram Batra girlfriend, who never married after Vikram’s died as a Kargil war hero.