London, Nov 25 : Iconic footballer Diego Maradona, who led Argentina to victory in the 1986 World Cup, died after suffering a cardiac arrest on Wednesday. He was 60.

His death came soon after he had a successful surgery on a brain blood clot earlier this month.

The former Argentina attacking midfielder and manager is widely reckoned as the greatest player of all time.

Source: IANS

