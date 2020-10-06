Diesel – Electric Multiple train service resumes in Tripura

Agartala: Diesel – Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) train services have resumed in Tripura in accordance with the fresh guidelines issued by the Central government.

“We are following the guidelines issued by the government and therefore we have resumed DEMU trains. The services started today,” said Subhendu Biswas, Station Manager of Agartala Railway Station here while speaking to the reporters on Monday.

Earlier, all regular passenger train services were suspended in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic in March this year.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has requested people to follow health protocol while travelling on these trains.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 4,858 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Source: ANI

