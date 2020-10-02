Diesel prices fall across metros amid decline in crude prices

By News Desk 1Published: 2nd October 2020 2:01 pm IST

New Delhi, Oct 2 : Prices of diesel declined for the second consecutive day on Friday across the four metro cities.

In the national capital, diesel was priced at Rs 70.46 per litre, down from Rs 70.53 on Thursday.

Similarly, in the other metros, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, the fuel was sold for Rs 76.86, Rs 75.95 and Rs 73.99 per litre, respectively, against the previous levels of Rs 76.93, Rs 76.01 and Rs 74.05 a litre.

The fall in the retail price of diesel continues in line with the easing crude oil prices. The December futures contract of Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) was trading at $39.95 per barrel, lower by 2.39 per cent.

READ:  Rate decision and strong dollar likely to affect rupee appreciation

Petrol prices, however, continued to remain unchanged for the 10th consecutive day across the metros.

In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, it was priced at Rs 81.06,ARs 87.74, Rs 84.14 and Rs 82.59 per litre, respectively.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By News Desk 1Published: 2nd October 2020 2:01 pm IST
Back to top button