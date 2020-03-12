Difference between Shah’s words, actions: NCP over Delhi riots

A+ A-

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and state cabinet minister Nawab Malik on Thursday said that there is a difference between Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s words and actions with regard to the Delhi violence.

“Amit Shah said people who died in Delhi riots were Indians and not Hindus and Muslims. What he speaks and what he does, there is a difference. Every BJP leader speaks on the floor of the house in a different manner and works in a different way. People have died; temples and mosques have been burnt,” Malik told ANI.

“Amit Shah is saying that the situation was controlled in 72 hours. Why was there silence for three days? Why the police did not take any action? He said that he was busy while Trump visited his constituency. The home minister is not for their own constituency but for the country. He said that people came from outside which means that it was pre-planned. It was the Gujarat model. Nobody is convinced with his reply, “he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Amit Shah said that there was “a deep conspiracy” behind the Delhi riots and no one will be spared who is guilty of violence irrespective of his religion, caste or party.

Replying to the debate in the Lok Sabha on Delhi violence, Shah said that there was a provocation to indulge in communal violence during the visit of US President Donald Trump.

At least 53 persons died, including IB officer Ankit Sharma and Constable Rattan Lal in the violence that took place in North-East Delhi last month.

Malik also emphasized that his party will not support NPR. “We have decided that in the format of 2020 we are not supporting the National Population Register (NPR),” he said.

On the issue of containing the spread of coronavirus, malik said, “We have decided that we will not hold any public rallies or meetings. We appeal to everyone not to hold any large gatherings to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. We have to follow government guidelines.”