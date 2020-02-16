‘Difficult dialogues’ is a forum for open discussions: Ms Narula

A+ A-

‘Difficult dialogues’ a special forum created to have healthy dialogues, open discussions to address vital issues, policies without any ‘agenda’.

The forum’s conference in Goa has entered third-day discussing ‘state of the law’ topic, where a healthy, open discussion is being carried out to understand the need to change for the society’s betterment as well as development.

Founder of Difficult dialogues Ms. Surina Narula a social activist recognized for her outstanding contribution to charitable and social causes.

With over 25 years of experience in working with NGOs, Ms Narula has come up with the idea of setting up this forum where unbiased discussions, without any agenda are welcomed by the people.

She is the Chairman of TVE South Asia and founder sponsor, festival advisor for the Jaipur Literature Festival. She is also on the Board of Directors for Plan International UK.

This unbiased forum ‘difficult dialogues’ discusses on key topics that are important to be addressed, for the betterment of the society.

She sheds light on the need to discuss ‘policy’ among common people and political party’s manifesto. How no one questions the ‘manifesto’ and when the said promises are unfulfilled, the impact is greater on the society or the common man.

Speaking of her experience and work as a social activist, Ms Narula said: “My experience of working with NGOs spanning over 20 years has given me a deep understanding of the pressing need to work with policies.

Explaining why amazing thought-provoking ideas fail to see the light, she says: Brilliant ideas fall short at the formation, implementation and dissemination stage.

‘Difficult Dialogues’ is endeavouring to provide a common platform to bridge this very gap between policymakers and NGOs involved with the implementation, by bringing them together to arrive at a common ground.”