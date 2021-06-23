Digital artist explains how Indian food is not just ‘curry’; internet loves it

India has the most diverse culture and heritage, comprising the most unique variety of customs, dressing, dances and to top it all off, food.

Food is one of the biggest flexes India is proud of, but ignored by the world. To most people in the Western world and many of the Asian countries, Indian cuisine is just filled with types of curries.

And to prove them wrong, digital content creator Sanaea Bubber recently wrote a song to explain that Indian cuisine has much more to it than just ‘curries’. Sanaea shared it on her Insta-Reels and wrote alongside, “Can we please cancel the word curry while speaking of cuisines from the Indian subcontinent, thanks.”

The song starts with, “There is more to Indian food than just curry” and then goes ahead with the daily eaten and loved cuisines all over India like idlis, dosas, chaat and much more and ends it by mentioning, “most important of all, curry powder doesn’t exist.”

This hilarious song filled with desi dishes got viral in just two days with more than 11,000 views. It also received hundreds of comments like “A song I didn’t know I needed most”, and “Please make this official ad for Indian foods”.

“The tastiest song I’ve ever heard,” one wote.

This video also caught the eye of our very own Priyanka Chopra who shared the video on her Instagram story stating, “Was thinking of Indian food on set today and came across this! Preach girl! Also, now I’m hungry.”