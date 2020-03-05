Digvijay slams Modi, Shah for ‘destabilising’ Cong govts

A+ A-

Bhopal: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of spending crores of rupees to destabilise Congress governments in the country.

In one of the tweets posted on his Twitter handle @digvijaya_28, the senior Congress leader wrote: “Modi, Shah are not bothered about the economy and employment. The value of rupee is plummeting (but) they are busy spending crores of black money to destabilise duly elected Congress governments and destroying the social fabric of India. Utterly shameful.”

His outburst comes in the wake of alleged attempts made by the state BJP to poach MLAs from the ruling camp, thereby leading to an existential crisis for the Kamal Nath government.

Meanwhile, the threat to the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh abated as four of the 10 MLAs who went missing amid poaching and horse-trading charges were likely to return to the ruling dispensation’s fold.

Congress sources said that these four MLAs were likely to accompany Digvijaya Singh to Bhopal by a chartered plane on Thursday afternoon.

The sources said that these MLAs Bisahulal Singh, Hardip Singh Dang, Raghuraj Kasana and Independent Surender Singh Shera were in Delhi and Bengaluru.

In another tweet on Thursday, Digvijaya Singh claimed that five BJP leaders — Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Narottam Mishra, Sanjay Pathak, Vishwas Sarang, and Bhupendra Singh — were involved in luring away the MLAs from the ruling camp.

“Madhya Pradesh BJP’s attempt at horse-trading is out in the open. But its plan did not fructify. Gratitude to all MLAs,” the Congress leader wrote.

In another tweet, he said: “Modi-Shah ji, the black money is present in your own party. Why are you looking for it abroad.”

On the other hand, former minister Narottam Mishra had alleged that the whole “drama” was staged in view of the impending Rajya Sabha elections in the state.

Digvijaya Singh had claimed that Congress MLAs were lured away to Delhi with the promise of Rs 25 crore to Rs 35 crore.

Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Ram Bai was allegedly rescued from a hotel in Gurugram in Haryana.

The BSP lawmaker and five other MLAs — BSP’s Sanjiv Singh Kushwaha, Samajwadi Party’s Rajesh Shukla, and Congress men Aidel Singh Kasana, Ranveer Jatav and Kamlesh Jatav — returned to Bhopal on Wednesday evening, much to the relief of the ruling party circles.

These MLAs held a meeting with Chief Minister Kamal Nath for several hours, during which Congress incharge of party affairs Deepak Bawaria was also present.