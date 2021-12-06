Digvijaya Singh calls Scindia ‘betrayer’ for quitting Congress

Guna: Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Saturday termed Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia as a “betrayer” for quitting the party and joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He alleged that Scindia had played a role in toppling the Kamal Nath-led government in Madhya Pradesh last year.

“Scindia left the party and took our MLAs by distributing money among them. He betrayed Congress. Who had thought of it? The MLAs who had left Congress to topple the state government in 2020 had received Rs 25 crores each. If one person betrays, then his coming generations also turn out to be traitors,” said Singh while addressing a public meeting with party workers at Madhya Pradesh’s Guna.

Scindia quit Congress in March last year triggering resignations by over 20 Congress MLAs that led to the fall of Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh. Later, BJP’s Shivraj Singh Chouhan was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.