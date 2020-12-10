Dil Bechara star Sanjana Sanghi’s latest ad slammed for ‘promoting violence against men’

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sanjana Sanghi who made her debut in ‘Dil Bechara’ opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has landed in a controversy after her latest advertisement received a lot of criticism from social media users for promoting violence against men.

For the unversed, Lionsgate Play streaming app shared their latest commercial featuring actress Sanjana Sanghi.

The shows Sanjana Sanghi and her co-actor wondering which film or show to watch. Following this, Sanjana starts to slap him on the face repeatedly before he tells her to stop after the eighth slap. She then says that they would watch the eighth show on the streaming platform.

However, the concept of the advertisement did not go down well with netizens including actress Pooja Bedi, who slammed it for promoting violence among men and termed it as ‘sexist’ and the ‘domestic violence against men is unacceptable’.

Reacting to the advertisement featuring Sanjana Sanghi, actress Pooja Bedi also voiced her opinion. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “Absolutely HORRIFIED 2 watch this advt. Domestic violence against men is NOT acceptable. What if a man was slapping a woman in this advt? This should NEVER CLEAR an advertising board! #men have rights.”

Calling the ad featuring Sanjana Sanghi insensitive, many social media users demanded a ban on the advertisement.

“Imagine the guy slapping the girl to decide which tv show to watch. Violence against men also is an offence!! @ascionline please take notice of this advertisement,” wrote a Twitter user.

“Disgusting AD which promotes domestic violence against men. Please repeal this ad from all media and publish an unconditional apology to the audience,” wrote another.

Check out the reactions below:

Pathetic..Deplorable..Shameful..

This is violence against men!!!! Remove this

Please repeal this ad from all media and publish unconditional apology to the audience .

Imagine the guy slapping the girl to decide which tv show to watch. Violence against men also is an offence!!

This ad promotes domestic violence. It actually does not matter who the oppressor is. If a guy is jailed for Domestic Violence or IPV then a woman should also be charged for it. I dont know why people think that it is a proud thing if a woman can hit a man.

Meanwhile, Sanjana Sanghi, who became a national crush overnight after the release of her debut film Dil Bechara, will be next seen in high-octane action film ‘Om: The Battle Within’ alongside Aditya Roy Kapoor.