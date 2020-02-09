‘Dil Hai Chota Sa’ makes this 3-yr-old Internet sensation

A+ A-

NEW DELHI: An adorable video of a three-year-old girl singing ‘dil hai chota sa’ from the film Roja with her father is doing the rounds on the Internet.

The video was shared on Twitter by the toddler’s mother Megha with the caption, “My 3+ year daughter and her father performing together for the first time. Please bless her. #DilHainChotaSa”

The video shows the girl’s father singing the song on stage only to be interrupted by his daughter who tells him that she wants to sing too.

Thereafter, the girl’s father tells the audience that his daughter wants to sing the song and requests the accompanists to start from the beginning.

The heartwarming video of the little girl’s song received nearly two lakh views and almost 16,000 likes. As the video went viral, praises began to pour in.

Twitterati praised the little girl’s confidence and also lauded her father for encouraging her.

So cute n adorable…. plz kala tika lagaye inhe…

Want to see whole presentation — EinsteinWhoFailed ✈ToFly✈ (@EinsteinWhoFai1) February 5, 2020

This video is getting shared on FB as well..make sure u get the due credithttps://t.co/Q4LxQ0U7Sh — Share Market (@Sharekhaaan) February 5, 2020

Megha, You need to share the complete video…pleez. This is really awesome! God bless the little girl! Your husband handled the situation on the stage very graciously & with maturity! — Prabhaat (@pkvarsha) February 5, 2020