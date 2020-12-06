Diljit Dosanjh donates Rs 1 crore for protesting farmers

New Delhi: Days after the epic takedown of Kangana Ranaut by Diljit Dosanjh swooned the internet, the Punjabi actor-singer is known to have donated Rs.1 crore to buy winter-wear for the protesting farmers at the Delhi border. Dosanjh has been a vocal supporter of the ongoing farmer protests against the Centre’s three farm laws.

This donation was made public by Punjabi singer Singga on his Instagram Stories. He praises Diljit Dosanjh and made the revelation that the latter had secretly donated Rs. 1 crore to buy blankets and other warm clothes for farmers who are protesting on roads in the harsh winter in the national capital to continue their protest against the farm laws.

Singga, expressing his gratitude, said in Punjabi, “Thank you brother, you have Rs. 1 crore for the farmers, for their warm clothes, and nobody knows. You did not post about it. Nowadays people can’t shut up after donating Rs. 10.”

The singer also joined the farmer’s protests at the Singhu border on Saturday.

Addressing the farmers, Diljit said, “Hats off to all of you farmers, you have created a new history. This history would be narrated to future generations. Farmers’ issues shouldn’t be diverted by anyone.”

“I want to request the government- Do not divert from the issues. There is no other discussion going on here apart from that related to farmers. Whatever the farmers want, the government should accept, All are sitting peacefully. There is no talk of bloodshed. Everyone twists on Twitter, ” he added.