Diljit Dosanjh: Working in a factory was my backup option

Mumbai, Dec 21 : Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh says there was a time when all he ever wanted to do was make music, and nothing else.

“I was always told that without a godfather in the industry it would be difficult for me to make a mark, but I always believed that if I made constant efforts, I would be successful. It would definitely take time, but I would be rewarded for my hard work,” Diljit said while looking back at his journey.

“During my childhood, I only watched movies starring Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra at home. I loved fight scenes. The only movies apart from these two stars that I watched were of Rajinder Kumar. I’ve always had a strong connection to hill stations and that’s the reason I chose movies by Rajinder Kumar,” he recalled.

“There was a point in my life when I didn’t do anything except practise music. Working in a factory was my backup option,” he added.

The actor=singer asserted that it took a while for him to understand the business aspect of showbiz.

“Even after my first album was released, I didn’t know how I would make money out of it. It was only when this one guy came up to me and asked me to do a show in return of about Rs 2,500. I understood the process,” Diljit said in an episode of Audible Suno’s show “Kissa Khwaabon Ka”.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.