Diljit, Kangana engage in war of words again on Twitter

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh yet again engaged in a war of words on Twitter after the Punjabi singer-actor came up with a song ‘Riri’ dedicated to American singer Rihanna.

This comes hours after the international pop star tweeted in support of the protesting farmers in India, asking “Why aren’t we talking about this?”

On Wednesday, Dosanjh, who has been supportive of the farmers’ movement and even addressed their gathering at Singhu border in early December, released ‘Riri’ written specifically for Rihanna.

This clearly did not go down well with Kangana who said he is doing this to earn a few bucks.

Isko bhi apne 2 rupees banane hain, yeh sab kabse plan ho raha hai ?One month toh minimum lagega to prep for video and announcement, and libru want us to believe it’s all organic ha ha #Indiatogether #IndiaAgainstPropoganda https://t.co/WvxxRr4T1F — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

2 Rupees 😂 Apne Wali Job Mainu Na Das.. Gana Tan half An Hour Ch Bana Lene An Asi..



Tere te Banaun Nu Jee Ni Karda Mint tan 2 Hee Lagne an..



HAR JAGHA TU BOLNA HUNDA.. Ja Yaar Bore Na Kar .. Kam Kar Apna .. https://t.co/jWOIOkoRoE — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) February 3, 2021

“Rs 2 (laughing emoji) Don’t talk to me about your job,” he quipped in Punjabi adding that the song, which was released without a video, only took half an hour to make. “Please go. Do not bore me,” he added.

This went on for a while and Ranaut went on to call him a Khalistani.

Mera ek he kaam jai Desh Bhakti … wahi karti hoon sara din.. main toh wahi karungi lekin tera kaam tujhe nahin karne dungi Khalistani… https://t.co/NsU5DzXCiG — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

Ley Koi Tukk Banndi aa Teri …



Na Koi Ser Na Pair ..



Rab Ni Banida Hunda.. Main Nahi Karne Dungi 😂



Tu Kon an Yaar… Dhakke Naal Hee aa Vadh Di an.. Ja Yaar ..



Teri Koi Gal Ni Kar RIHA .. https://t.co/MX4hwmKZPS — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) February 3, 2021

After Ranaut kept making statements and literally annoyed the actor-singer with more name calling, Dosanjh signed off saying: “You create your own responses to problems and celebrate… who asked for your certificate of approval?”

Ley …Eh Chaundi aa Bai Banda Ede Naal Sara Din Lagga Rahe 😂



Asi BHARTI AN 🇮🇳 Tu Kalli Ni Bharti..



Apna Answer Aap Hee Bana Ke Khush Ho JANDI aa 😂🤣



Avey Na Certificate Chaki Fireya Kar Ke Kali Tu Hee Desh Bhakt an..



🐑 Wolf Jaee Na Hove Tan 😂 https://t.co/3iqkQWL0MQ — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) February 3, 2021