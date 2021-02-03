Diljit, Kangana engage in war of words again on Twitter

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh yet again engaged in a war of words on Twitter after the Punjabi singer-actor came up with a song ‘Riri’ dedicated to American singer Rihanna.
This comes hours after the international pop star tweeted in support of the protesting farmers in India, asking “Why aren’t we talking about this?”
On Wednesday, Dosanjh, who has been supportive of the farmers’ movement and even addressed their gathering at Singhu border in early December, released ‘Riri’ written specifically for Rihanna.
This clearly did not go down well with Kangana who said he is doing this to earn a few bucks.
“Rs 2 (laughing emoji) Don’t talk to me about your job,” he quipped in Punjabi adding that the song, which was released without a video, only took half an hour to make. “Please go. Do not bore me,” he added.
This went on for a while and Ranaut went on to call him a Khalistani.
After Ranaut kept making statements and literally annoyed the actor-singer with more name calling, Dosanjh signed off saying: “You create your own responses to problems and celebrate… who asked for your certificate of approval?”