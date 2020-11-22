Dimple Kapadia announces release date of ‘Tenet’ in India

News Desk 1Published: 22nd November 2020 4:48 pm IST
Mumbai, Nov 22 : Veteran actress Dimple Kapadia has announced that her much-awaited Hollywood film “Tenet”, helmed by Christopher Nolan, will release on December 4 in India.

“I’m extremely delighted to announce the release of Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ on December 4 all across cinemas in India. It has been an honour for me to be associated with this project. The film has some spectacular action sequences, turns and twists that you can best enjoy only on the big screen,” Dimple said.

The sci-fi action film also stars Robert Pattinson, John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki, Martin Donovan, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh.

Nolan wrote and directed the film, which is distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures in theatres.

“Tenet”, which was shot in India, the US, the UK, Denmark, Estonia, Italy and Norway, will be available to the Indian audience in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

