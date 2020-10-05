Dipika Kakar, husband Shoaib enjoy car ride; Video goes viral

Mumbai: Dipika Kakar and her husband Shoaib Ibrahim enjoyed car ride. Later, Shoaib took to his Instagram account and shared the video.

In the video that went viral on social, Shoaib can be seen holding Dipika’s hand while Arijit Singh’s song ‘Humdard’ from Ek Villain plays in the background.

Career of Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim

Dipika Kakar who is the winner of Bigg Boss 12 last appeared in “Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum” along with Karan V Grover. Shoaib Ibrahim was last seen in the “Ishq Mein Marjawan”.

It may be mentioned that the couple has become famous after they met on the set of Sasural Simar Ka. Later, they got married.

Famous on social media

Both Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim usually share their photographs and videos on social media.

Earlier, amid lockdown, Dipika had posted a video in which she explained how to recreate old outfit for Eid. She also explained how to make perfect Heena paste.