Discarded by Bollywood, Rhea Chakraborty to foray into Hollywood?

Mumbai: Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who made headlines for various reasons after the sudden death of boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is slowly bouncing back and returning to normalcy.

After Narcotics Control Bureau started probing the drug angle in SSR’s death case, the agency arrested Rhea Chakraborty on ‘possession, purchase and use’ of drugs. Not only was the actress subjected to online hate and trolling, but also was a victim of ‘witch-hunt’. She was even accused of killing Sushant by the actor’s family and many fans.

After such serious accusations, the Bank Chor actress hasn’t been the choice of any director in Bollywood.

Though starring in the upcoming Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi starrer ‘Chehre, she was nowhere to be seen in the promotional posters, although a glimpse of her was seen in the official trailer confirming her presence in the movie.

After such a debacle of an year, Rhea Chakraborty finally can sigh in relief as not one but three different Hollywood Talent Agencies have approached her, as per Odisha TV report.

With the prospect of future global endeavours, the Jalebi actress reportedly seems to be delighted but is yet to give a final thumbs-up for the projects.

Apart from Chehre , rumours are also abuzz that the actress was approached to be a part of the reality show Bigg Boss’s upcoming season..

With such promising prospects under her kitty, Rhea Chakraborty finally has something to be happy about after getting embroiled in so many controversies.