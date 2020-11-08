Disha Patani shares glamorous photos with fans

News Desk 1Updated: 8th November 2020 5:10 pm IST
Disha Patani shares glamorous photos with fans

Mumbai, Nov 8 : Actress Disha Patani on Sunday treated her fans with her glamorous pictures and videos.

In the short Instagram clip, Disha is seen flaunting her make-up.

“Sunday morning make-up… glitter and pink’s,” she captioned the clip.

She looks gorgeous in a sea green coloured tank top, teaming up her look with cross locket.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha recently wrapped up shooting for “Radhe”, co-starring Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda.The film is directed by Prabhudeva.

Disha also has the starring role in “KTina”, produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh. Rumours suggest the film could bear shades of Ekta’s life.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Anushka shares loved-up pictures of Virat Kohli's birthday celebrations
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Updated: 8th November 2020 5:10 pm IST
Back to top button