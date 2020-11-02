Disha police encounter victims approach judicial commission

Hyderabad: The victims of the sensational Disha police encounter case today approached members of the judicial commission, which was constituted by the Supreme Court of India to inquire into the alleged encounter.

The meeting took place on the premises of the high court of the state.

During their meeting, the family members of the victims have urged the commission to issue orders to stop the movie being made on the encounter.

They told the commission that the victims were being shown as villains in the movie. They also told the commission that the movie was violating their right to life and that the movie would have an impact on the young children and their family members.

They wanted to know as to how the movie was being made when the inquiry by the commission was already underway.

The movie is being made by maverick film maker Ram Gopal Varma. It may be noted here that the Father of Disha Sridhar Reddy had already approached the apex court of the state on the same issue with the same plea.