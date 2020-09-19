Disha Salian was sexually assaulted by 4 men at the party: reports

Mumbai: The sudden demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his ex-manager Disha Salian within five days of each other has made people believe that somewhere they are inter-connected. A number of conspiracy theories are doing the rounds in these two cases.

And now, a few horrific and sensational facts have come to light in the case of the mysterious death of Disha Salian.

Disha Salian raped

Speaking to News Nation, an eyewitness said that Disha Salian was gang-raped by 4 men in the party which she attended on the eve of her death on June 8 at Malad flat. According to a News Nation report, the eyewitness who claimed Disha Salian was sexually assaulted was also present at the party which the celebrity manager had attended in Juhu.

The eyewitness apparently reached the Malad residence at 9 – 9.30 pm. He says the party went on nicely till an hour. Post that, there was confusion. He says except Disha and few people others were herded into the two bedrooms and locked inside. He alleged that Disha’s screams were suppressed behind the loud music which was being played in the party. The eyewitness confirmed that there were nearly 6 people in the party, including Disha Salian’s fiance Rohan Rai.

The man also said that they were locked in the master bedroom while Rohan Rai, her fiance was in the other room. After a while, these people were let out. He further revealed to News Nation that a filmstar’s son was also present at the party. Amongst the 4 people who allegedly sexually assaulted Disha, one was allegedly a close friend of hers and another was a minister’s security guard.

Speaking to the media house, the eyewitness expressed how he was shocked to see what happened outside and he went underground.

“I am ready to testify before all the central agencies who are investigating the Disha Salian death case”, he added. It seems his papers will be forwarded to the agencies by the media house.

Disha’s parents denied the rape angle

Speaking to India Today about the rape and murder angle of Disha Salian, Vasanti Salian said, “All this is false. Statements in this case are taken twice. Malvani police (where the Disha Salian case is being investigated) has all documents on record. We have seen post mortem reports. Mumbai police are doing their job properly and therefore we trust Mumbai police. We were quiet earlier but all these in the media defaming our daughter we just can’t take it anymore. Therefore I request people to understand what is the truth.”