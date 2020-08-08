Dismissed from Transport dept, man impersonates as Cop to extort money

The Delhi police have arrested an ex-employee of the Delhi Transport department for impersonating as a policeman and robbing people in the national capital. The man identified as Subhash Chander, is a resident of Loni in Ghaziabad and was on the prowl in Delhi looking for easy prey. His latest victim was a zomato delivery boy who was robbed of his mobile phone. However, the delivery boy managed to give the fraudster a slip just as he was trying to force him to withdraw cash from an ATM.

The incident was reported on July 23 at IP Estate in Central Delhi. Aman who works for the food delivery App Zomato told police that after delivering food at Pandav Nagar he was returning via DDU Marg on his bike. He was stopped by a man in police uniform who was in an Auto. The police impersonator threatened legal action for rash and negligent driving and demanded Rs 8000 as fine.

When the delivery boy expressed his inability to pay the fine the fraudster forced him to sit in the Auto and asked to withdraw the amount from an ATM. He also threatened that if the fine was not paid he would be implicated in a case. On reaching Connaught Place the impersonator sent him to the ICICI ATM to withdraw the money. Finding an opportunity, the delivery boy fled from the spot and managed to reach DDU Marg where his bike was parked. However his mobile phone was taken away by the accused.

The Delhi police launched a manhunt for the accused and he was arrested from Loni in Ghaziabad.

“During the interrogation, accused Subhash Chander disclosed that he used to work in Delhi Transport Department and was dismissed in 2005 on corruption charges. After dismissal there has no work to sustain his family. He started extorting and cheating people posing either as a Delhi Transport official or a Delhi Police official. He has committed several incidents in the area. The uniform which he was wearing at the time of incident was also recovered from his house,” said Sanjay Bhatia, DCP Central.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.