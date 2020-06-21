Disney Plus stops offering free trial to its streaming service

By Neha Published: June 21, 2020, 3:27 pm IST
disney plus

Washington DC: Disney has officially ended the seven-day-trial feature for its online video streaming service, Disney Plus, stating it no longer needs to dangle freebies for luring customers.

“We continue to test and evaluate different marketing, offers and promotions to grow Disney Plus. The service was set at an attractive price-to-value proposition that we believe delivers a compelling entertainment offering on its own,” a representative of the company told Variety in a statement.

According to Variety, Disney Plus had globally signed up around 54.5 million subscribers in just a span of six months ever since its launch.

The move comes ahead of the premiere of ‘Hamilton’, a movie based on Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit musical, which will premiere on July 3.

Disney Plus is a streaming service for TV shows and movies from entertainment brands like Pixar, Disney, Marvel and Star Wars.

Source: ANI
Categories
Hollywood
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Appearance
Light
Dark
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close