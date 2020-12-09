Distribution Flood relief is in progress: GHMC

Hyderabad: GHMC officials today informed that flood relief is being distributed among affected people in its purview. The civic body officials have stated that they already began yesterday the process of flood relief. They claimed to have offered Rs 10000 each to 7939 flood victims in the GHMC area. We have deposited Rs 7.90 cr to the bank accounts of these affected people yesterday.

This process is going on and the affected people will get the flood relief they maintained. They condemned the allegations as baseless that the flood relief was stopped.

There was no truth in such comments, or charges they further said. Earlier the government announced to give the flood relief to affected people from. Dec 7.

The GHMC officials have instructed the people not to go to me-seva centers with applications for the same. Our teams of officials check at residences and then offer the relief to the eligible they said.