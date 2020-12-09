Distribution Flood relief is in progress: GHMC

SM BilalUpdated: 9th December 2020 7:23 pm IST

Hyderabad: GHMC officials today informed that flood relief is being distributed among affected people in its purview. The civic body officials have stated that they already began yesterday the process of flood relief. They claimed to have offered Rs 10000 each to 7939 flood victims in the GHMC area. We have deposited Rs 7.90 cr to the bank accounts of these affected people yesterday.

This process is going on and the affected people will get the flood relief they maintained. They condemned the allegations as baseless that the flood relief was stopped.

There was no truth in such comments, or charges they further said. Earlier the government announced to give the flood relief to affected people from. Dec 7.

READ:  TRS all set to retain control of city civic body, impressive show by BJP

The GHMC officials have instructed the people not to go to me-seva centers with applications for the same. Our teams of officials check at residences and then offer the relief to the eligible they said.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

SM BilalUpdated: 9th December 2020 7:23 pm IST
Back to top button