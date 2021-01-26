Divisive forces trying to mislead youth, farmers: Goa CM

Panaji, Jan 26 : Divisive forces are at work to mislead the youth and farmers of the country, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said in his Republic Day speech on Tuesday.

“We have to respect varied opinions, observe law and order and know one’s rights and duties. To keep the country together, is the responsibility and duty of the people as well as the government,” Sawant said.

“If one looks around today, divisive forces are at work in society to create chaos. They are trying to mislead the youth and the farmers,” the Chief Minister also said, adding that there was a need to create a feeling of love and pride for the country among every citizen.

Sawant also said that by celebrating Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary as a ‘Prakram Diwas’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken a historic decision.

