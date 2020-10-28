Divya Dutta wanted to be like Mr Bachchan as a child

News Desk 1Updated: 28th October 2020 12:12 pm IST
Divya Dutta wanted to be like Mr Bachchan as a child

Mumbai, Oct 28 : Actress Divya Dutta wanted to be like Amitabh bachchan as a child.

“Ever since I can remember, I would dance on ‘Khaike paan Banaras wala’! I would dance on all the Amitabh Bachchan dance numbers and entertain everyone around me. My mother was a doctor. Whenever she brought over friends home, I would go to them and say ‘I want to show you a dance’, and become the centre of attraction. The aunties would clap, laugh and give me gulab jamun! I would dress like Mr Bachchan, wrap mumma’s dupatta around my head like Mr Bachchan did in many films,” Divya recalled, speaking to IANS.

“I think I used to like the reactions I would get from everyone as child. I wanted to be like Mr Bachchan! In my class I was the most popular child. As mumma is a Doctor, and education was always the most important thing in our childhood. I managed both, happily. I represented India in Japan for Red Cross, for acting and dance, and I was there on a student exchange programme for a month. I used to get scholarship, too. Since I was a good student, everyone thought all the dancing, acting, and drama was just by the way!” shared the actress.

READ:  Nokia phones tops trust rankings for enterprises, Xiaomi 5th

Divya recalls how the influence of cinema became stronger as she grew up. “I was a movie buff as I was growing up. I would not only watch films but also read up all the film magazines. One afternoon, I filled up a form for a talent hunt show that appeared in a magazine. I got selected, so I had to tell my mother, my brother — mera chhota sa bhai. I clicked some weird pictures and we sent it. I got selected for the final round and I had to travel to Mumbai. My mother asked, ‘tumhe sachh me actor banna hai (do you really want to be an actor)?’ because, as I mentioned, I was a student who used to get scolership. I replied that I wanted to try to find that. My mother stood by me and said, ‘even if you fail, it is ok. I am with you, do not be afraid’. I think every girl needs that assurance to fly,” replied Divya, who won a National Award for her role in the 2017 release, “Irada”.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Raftaar denounces Covid misinformation with new single
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Updated: 28th October 2020 12:12 pm IST
Back to top button