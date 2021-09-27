Divyanka Tripathi is ‘real winner’ of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Fans

Mumbai: The adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 ended with a smashing finale on September 26. While Arjun Bijlani was announced as the winner of the show, Divyanka Tripathi took home the runner-up title.

The finale stunt was performed by the top 3 Arjun, Divyanka and Vishal. While Vishal couldn’t make it to top 2, Arjun and Divyanka had a gap of 20 seconds only between their stunt performance. Arjun was declared as the winner of KKK 11. However, fans are not happy with the maker’s decision of giving the precious trophy to Arjun.

It is noteworthy that Divyanka Tripathi was the first contestant to enter the finale and even host Rohit Shetty praised her courage from time to time. She had an impressive journey on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and even got the name ‘Magar Rani’ and ‘Dhaakad Girl’ for showcasing her fearless spirit and effortlessly acing all of her stunts.

After Divyanka Tripathi lost to Arjun by a margin of some seconds, her fans took to Twitter to express their anger over Arjun winning the show.

While some called him ‘underserving’, others slammed Colors channel by calling it as a ‘fixed win’. ‘Real Winner Divyanka’ has been trending on Twitter. Check out few tweets below:

Vishal and Divyanka were more deserving. This shows that KKK can be won with comedy but stunt. Vishal & Divyanka,you are the true fighters but sorry that sincerity & dedication looses over unwanted jokers. Looking forward to see you reaching other milstones. — Kapil Dev Verma (@kapilve72718432) September 26, 2021

I admit that #Arjunbiljani was a good player, but #DivyankaTripathi and #VishalAdityaSingh was more deserving than any other player — Golden_lion (@VtfdeF) September 27, 2021

Once again #ColorsTV makes a mess!! If the KEY was of NO consequence, then why even bother to keep it hanging under the boat!! #ArjunBijlani completed the Stunt perfectly and that’s the reason he WON and NOT BECAUSE #DivyankaTripathi was 20 seconds slow!! #Shame #KKKGrandFinale — salil arunkumar sand (@isalilsand) September 26, 2021

If winning by khairat had a face it would definitely look like this#DivyankaTripathi ne apni trophy di tuje @Thearjunbijlani 🤡 bhai doob marr 🤭 #DivyankaTripathi pic.twitter.com/pF65wJc5xn — Ariful Sadiq (@ariful_sadiq) September 27, 2021

#DivyankaTripathi Couldn't Take The Trophy Home But Definitely Made Her Fans Proud Of Her Journey In #KKK11 How Can Anyone Forget How Effortlessly She Performed Her Stunts.🔥 Dhakkad Girl @Divyanka_T 💪🏻♥️ pic.twitter.com/XlO54cFF3S — SPLENDID SHIKHA 💫 (@SplendidShikha) September 26, 2021

#DivyankaTripathi jaisa contestant bht rear hi milta hai



She is the only contestant jisne pure season me acha perform kiya hai #DivyankaTripathi #KhatronKeKhiladi11 pic.twitter.com/yKKSbaVxkX — Bindass Harman (@BindassHarman) September 26, 2021

The REAL WINNER DIVYANKA!

She deserved to WIN it!@Divyanka_T You are the WINNER FOR US! 💟

Arjun won all the stunts by 10/20 seconds..like wow..

Very well planned!!

Extremely disappointed! 😑#KKKGrandFinale #DivyankaTripathi pic.twitter.com/5NlLQqVh5H — Dania💎 (@Dania44444) September 26, 2021